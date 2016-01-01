One for the youngsters: Decent Dan Part 3. Dan and Pete get serious!

When light came, long after the departure of the criminal, Dan left Pete to look after the fishing gear and strolled over to where the truck had been. Sure enough, an enormous heap of old kitchen equipment, a two-seater settee, hundreds of old tiles, a bicycle-frame and a mixture of other unsightly junk and filth had been deposited in the tall grass next to a pleasant little brook. Dan considered the scene, looked away in sheer disbelief, then back again to confirm that he wasn’t dreaming. He spoke to himself. ‘Right. Who are you?’



The teenager carefully clambered onto the pile and set about looking for evidence of who the culprit might be. Such people, he felt, would be thick enough to leave a clue or two.

Lifting one of the settee cushions, Dan came across a brown envelope addressed to ‘Jackson’s Fitted Kitchens’, Parkview, Benson Lane, Chelmsford, Essex. He stuffed it into his back pocket and continued with the search for clues.

A minute later, another brown envelope, with ‘Jackson’s Fitted Kitchens’ neatly printed in black ink. It joined the first one in Dan’s back pocket.

He re-visited the settee and gingerly slipped his hand into that gap where your pocket-money so often lands up. He could feel a stiff card, a card with crinkly edges, a postcard maybe! Dan fumbled around until the card was clamped between his fingers and slowly extricated it from the settee’s belly.

‘Greetings from Benidorm!’ Dan turned the card over and read the scruffily scrawled account of somebody’s holiday on the Costa del Sol. Usual stuff…weather good, food lousy, beer cheap! Flicking his eyes to the right, the address came as no surprise – ‘Roger and Sue Jackson, Parkview, Benson Lane, Chelmsford, Essex, England’. That was enough for Dan.

Back indoors that afternoon, Dan found his camera and loaded it with a new 24 exposure film. Like many Russian cameras, it had not been expensive but the quality was excellent, furthermore, it had a telephoto lens – the kind used by cops and spies on the tele to take long-distance pictures of villains. It was just what he needed. At around six o’clock, Dan straddled his bike and set off for Benson Lane, some two miles away and in a very nice part of town. In addition to his camera he carried with him a notepad, a pencil, a bottle of orange and a KitKat, having figured that – like the detectives on the tele – he might be in for a long and boring wait.

Six-Thirty saw Dan seated on a rather convenient bench at the end of Benson Lane, camera at the ready and pointing roughly in the direction of the house called ‘Parkview’. He’d picked it out from all the other houses when he’d first entered the lane on his bike, noticing with some disappointment that the driveway was clear. Where was the truck? Was anybody at home even? Squinting through the eyepiece of his camera, Dan smiled a smile of satisfaction on seeing that the television in the living-room was on. He spied no further, needing to know only that at least one of the Jacksons was at home.

An hour passed and Dan was down to the last finger of the KitKat and getting mightily bored. Fighting back the temptation to drain his bottle of juice and head for home, he occupied himself with the intricacies of his Zenith SLR, looking through the viewfinder and focussing on various objects along the lane.

As he zoomed-in on a chimney stack, a loud and authoritative voice barked from a front garden.

‘What exactly are you up to, young man?’

Tom twisted to face a stern-faced woman who held a pair of hedge-clippers.

‘Err…I’ve just seen a Dartford Warbler…in that garden down there…very rare, the Dartford Warbler, I must get a picture!’

The Dartford Warbler is, indeed, a very rare species, found in small numbers and only in the south-west of England. Dan kicked himself for choosing this bird to lie about when there were so many other common species. He prayed that she wasn’t a ‘bird-person’.

‘Oh, that’s lovely…Is the Dartford Warbler a large bird?’

Dan wondered if she was bluffing or really quite ignorant on the subject of birds. Whatever, her apparent desire to make conversation was most unwelcome in the circumstances, and when Dan heard the familiar clatter of an old diesel truck coming up the lane he had no choice but to cut the chatter and get focussed on Parkview again. As expected, the white open-backed truck slowed and pulled into the driveway, permitting Dan a couple of perfect shots.

‘Is it there again?’ asked the woman ‘Can you see it through your camera?’

‘Yeah!’ snapped Dan impatiently as he frantically twisted the lens to sharpen the image of Mr Roger Jackson’s face ‘Huge it is, massive yellow bill for cracking coconuts and claws for killing monkeys!’

She fell silent and Dan rapidly clicked-off three shots of the rubbish-dumper. Breathless with excitement, he jumped back onto his bike and shot off back toward home.

The next week at school was the longest week of Dan’s life. With little more than the matter of Mr Roger Jackson and his disgusting rubbish-dumping activities on his mind, Dan couldn’t wait for the weekend to roll around again. He guessed that a tradesman such as Jackson would always have junk to dispose of and would, in all probability, return to the lake with another foul load. Next time, he’d have a surprise.

By Wednesday evening Dan felt the need to start doing something positive toward his plan for Friday night. Pete was equally keen and had already sorted out the black trousers and navy-blue sweat-shirt he’d be wearing for ‘Operation Snapshot’.

Together, over tea and Chocolate Hob-Nobs at Dan’s house, they discussed their plan away from parental ears. Both felt sure that their mums and dads would be unlikely to give the project their blessing, preferring to ‘leave it to The Authorities’.

Dan and Pete wouldn’t be fishing on Friday night though they decided to station themselves by the lake if only to add a little interest to what might be a long and tedious wait. Jackson might not appear at all…not for weeks, or ever again maybe! But Dan was positive he’d turn up again at this new, this fresh dumping site. The likes of Jackson were always on the lookout for a handy, secluded spot in which to dispose of their junk and the lake-site was still ‘undiscovered’ by both the dumpers and those whose job it is to track them down and prosecute.

They’d take a large flask of black, stimulating coffee to keep them alert and a box of their favourite sandwiches. Watches would be worn (Dan’s had a luminous face) in order to accurately document the movements of anybody who might turn up with a load of trash – Jackson in particular. The most important piece of equipment would be, of course, the camera! Dan knew that there were still around twenty shots left on the film and that, at best, he’d only have the time and the nerve to

snap Jackson in the act twice.

And so, the scene was set. Four o’clock Friday arrived painfully slowly but arrive it did. Dan and Pete rushed home and gathered together the bits and pieces they’d need for the night-time vigil at the lake. Dan told his parents they’d be using Pete’s fishing-tackle and Pete told his mum and dad they’d be using Dan’s fishing tackle – just in case they were puzzled by the lack of rods and bags strapped to their sons’ bikes.

They arrived at the lake shortly before six, found a sheltered clearing among the gorse bushes and laid-out a green plastic groundsheet for the sandwiches and the bonus fruit-cake baked by Pete’s mum. There was no talk of the job in hand – they knew what they had to do – and the conversation centred around catching carp and, come the winter, pike!

‘Do you know much about pike?’ asked Pete.

‘Well….yes, a fair bit’ said Dan, a little embarrassed at Pete’s faith in his knowledge ‘What do you want to know?’

‘Well……’ Pete drew out the word while he thought of his question ‘Is it true that pike eat swans and ducks? Are they that ferocious?’ He continued…

‘My dad’s workmate reckons his cousin’s friend’s uncle’s Labrador was dragged down by a pike and never seen again! What do you reckon?’

Dan wasn’t sure what sort of expression he should adopt; some of what Pete said was true but the rest was probably the stuff of fantasy.

‘They certainly snaffle the occasional duck or moorhen – their chicks mainly – I saw it happen once myself. Swans? I suppose their feet, paddling enticingly above a big hungry pike might prove irresistible once in a while but I don’t believe they get attacked very often. Pike are not stupid, their eyes are not bigger than their bellies. But moorhen and coot chicks, yes…they’re taken when the pike is really hungry and too lazy to chase a tiddler across the lake’

‘And the dog? What about the dog?’ Urged Pete.

‘Mmmm…no, I don’t think so. ‘Course, I can’t know for sure, but pike and dog stories are like the ones you hear about horses having had their noses chewed to bits when they stooped to drink from the river. No, I can’t go along with the dog and horse stories!’

But Pete wanted all those tales to be true…they fascinated him.

‘When you catch one and you carry it up the bank for unhooking, does it try to bite you?’

Dan was uncompromising.

‘Definitely NOT. A pike may be confident in its own environment, a real King of the Castle in fact, but on land it really wouldn’t have revenge on its mind! It’d be more interested in getting back to its normal watery-world…fish take in the oxygen found in water through their gills so they’re probably a bit uncomfortable in the open air. That’s why anglers treat their catches with respect and get them back in the water as soon as possible’

‘Tell me again why you don’t believe fish feel pain…I mean, it can’t be much fun for the fish can it!’

‘Look…’ started Dan difficultly ‘I can’t prove it any more than the world’s best scientists can, but I wouldn’t knowingly hurt or maliciously damage a beautiful wild creature…you know how much I love wildlife. I somehow know that what I do as a hobby is pretty harmless, call it intuition if you like though I think common-sense comes into it as well.

‘What do you mean?’ asked Pete, but in a very non-confrontational way. He was genuinely interested in Dan’s thoughts on the subject...‘What do you mean, common-sense?’

The question frustrated Dan somewhat. He’d tried answering the same question dozens of times in the past and it had come out differently every time.

‘Well, that carp I had last week for instance…how would you describe the feel, the texture of its lips? Rubbery? Tough? Robust?’

Pete nodded. He couldn’t disagree.

‘Did that little hook we carefully removed seem to trouble the fish? Was there any blood? Did you have any sense at all that the fish was suffering?’ Dan was beginning to sound like a lawyer and Pete nervously chuckled his answer.

‘No! Not at all!’

‘Well there you go!’ summarized Dan, glad to have cleared up the matter. But Pete wasn’t satisfied.

‘You can’t just say – There you go – You must have some kind of evidence! What would you say to a judge in a world where fishing was banned on grounds of cruelty – rightly or wrongly, that is?’

‘Alright, alright…I take your point!’ retorted Dan ‘This is what I’d tell him…' Pete shifted his weight and leaned back on one elbow, hand cupping the back of his head. ‘I’d cite the case of Professor Barrie Rickards of Cambridge who once hooked and caught the same pike three times in as many minutes and that to catch the same fish twice in one day is quite common. I’d ask him how he’d react if I put a fish-hook through his cheek and started to pull!’

‘He’d scream in agony!’ said Pete.

Dan agreed enthusiastically ‘Too right he would! He’d yell like mad and move toward me, he’d be desperate to slacken the line! That’s how a farmer is able to lead a two ton bull about – he puts a ring through its nose and walks it about like a dog on a lead! But what do fish do? They pull like mad, this way and that, sometimes for an hour or more – the really big ones. It clearly doesn’t hurt them! And anyway, what about fish like barbel who’ve been hoovering-up river-beds and sucking on mouthfuls of gravel these past couple of million years…don’t you think they’ve grown accustomed to sharp objects in their mouths?’

‘Whoa!’ said Pete ‘I’m on your side, remember? I just wanted to hear you say it! Next time I’m taken to task I’ll tell ’em the same thing!’

‘Good…now where are those sandwiches, I’m starving’.

The pair had all but forgotten their reason for being where they were, but over egg-sarnies and coffee the matter of Mr Jackson was resurrected. As they spoke, the sun slowly disappeared behind a row of distant poplars and soon it was very nearly dark.

