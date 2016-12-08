Mix Pleasure with Pleasure at Letton Court in the Heart of the Wye Valley

The responsibility for choosing a conference venue or one suited to a very special social gathering can never be taken lightly: they’re all depending on you to get it right!

The search ends here. Historic Letton Court in beautiful rural Herefordshire, overlooks 260 acres of prime grazing land, a magnificent oxbow lake and 1.5 miles of the wonderful River Wye.

Recently refurbished to the very highest traditional standards, this magnificent country manor easily accommodates up to 20 guests in 10 exquisitely appointed bedrooms – 4 en-suite with baths and showers; a splendid, high-ceilinged dining-room with views across the Great Lawn and all the leisure space you need for recreation, conversation or just watching a movie from the opulence of a squishy sofa. This is relaxation with few equals…

The spacious, modern kitchen features a large, adjoining breakfast room with full-width folding doors onto the patio and heated outdoor pool – perfect for getting the day off to a good start. Later, sip cocktails by the pool before having a dip or enjoy quiet conversation in the opulent drawing-room whilst enjoying the magical views of the Bredwardine Hills and beyond.

Get out the beers and relax with a good movie!





The magnificent dining room affords attractive views through bowed windows and can seat 20.





Like every room at Letton Court - beautifully furnished and wonderfully comfortable. 4 of the bedrooms feature en suite baths and showers but there are 7 bathrooms in all.





The pathway out to 12th Century St John the Baptist Church.





The superbly manicured 7 acres of lawns and gardens are a real pleasure to roam. You'll find long-established rhododendrons, mature wysteria, roses and a wide variety of shrubs and flowers.





A glimpse of Letton Court's 260 acres looking toward the oxbow lake and the River Wye.

Letton Court stands within no fewer than 7 acres of formal gardens graced by long-established rhododendrons, wisteria, roses, a colourful host of seasonal flowers and shrubs and attendant bird-life. In or out, Letton Court provides its own special comforts to make your stay utterly care-free.

A cracking Letton Court fish taken before breakfast.

For anglers seeking to mix pleasure with pleasure the oxbow lake and the clear water of the Wye provide opportunities to battle with big barbel, chub, carp, tench, bream, trout, grayling, roach, perch and superb salmon; its all there on safe, gently sloping banks within the pastoral loveliness of the valley just a 5 minute stroll across the meadow – and at no cost to guests.

This superb common carp took a bait placed close to the lily pads in the oxbow lake.

For bird-lovers, the Letton Court Estate is home to a wide variety of species: heron, kingfisher, buzzard, kite, owls and smaller species like the redpoll, the water ouzel (or dipper) siskin and nuthatch providing superb photographic prospects. Bring your camera and binoculars!

The Letton Court Experience will stay with you and very likely return to you. Contact Letton Court now for your very special occasion in 2017. We’re easily reached via the A.438 from Hereford and looking forward to meeting you.

Letton Court, Letton, Herefordshire HR3 6DH

Website: http://www.lettoncourtfishery.com/

Non-guest fishing permits available too. Go to http://www.ibookfishing.co.uk/letton-court-salmon-fishing-river-wye/ for game permits and http://www.ibookfishing.co.uk/letton-court-barbel-fishing-river-wye-herefordshire/ for coarse fishing permits.

Tel: 01544 321972 Mobile: 07551 229733 e mail: lettoncourt@yahoo.com